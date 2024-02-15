Sapphire Price Tops $0.0104 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $2,719.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.53 or 0.05404857 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00081569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,648,394,807 coins and its circulating supply is 1,627,722,184 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

