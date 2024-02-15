Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $265,088.28 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002078 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001433 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

