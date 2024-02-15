Nano Market Capitalization Tops $165.98 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $165.98 million and $3.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,758.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.00517424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00134043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00051913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00239864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00154720 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.