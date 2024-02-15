Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in eXp World by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 28.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 406.47 and a beta of 2.33. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

