William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,549 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of John Wiley & Sons worth $27,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 55,144 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.