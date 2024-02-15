William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,335 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Progress Software worth $29,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 114.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,153 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.9 %

PRGS stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

