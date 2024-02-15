Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,452 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $30,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,723,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 360,187 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

