Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $29,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 584,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.68 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.