Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watsco Stock Up 0.9 %

WSO opened at $387.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.56. Watsco has a 12 month low of $284.05 and a 12 month high of $433.19.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Watsco by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,032,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

