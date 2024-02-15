JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 514,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $606.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 196,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 186,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.