JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $8.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 196,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 186,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
