JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

Shares of UBER remained flat at $79.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,585,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

