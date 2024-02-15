Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $159.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $140.63. The stock had a trading volume of 528,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

