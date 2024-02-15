Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.33. 376,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

