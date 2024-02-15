Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $56.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Newmont

NYSE NEM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,336. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.