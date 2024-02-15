Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boot Barn (BOOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2024 – Boot Barn is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2024 – Boot Barn had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Trading.

1/11/2024 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2024 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.46. 36,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,271. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05.

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

