Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,927. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

