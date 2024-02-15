Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $85,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after buying an additional 3,653,445 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,751,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,225,000 after buying an additional 2,744,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 3,428,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,474. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.