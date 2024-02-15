Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $97,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.2 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,438. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

