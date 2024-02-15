Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.12% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPSC. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPSC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

