First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in January

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 15,000 shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2,011.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 379,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 361,707 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1,531.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 208,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,376 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,819. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.