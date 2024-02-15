Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMBM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMBM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,717. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.