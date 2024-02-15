Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMBM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMBM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Price Performance
NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,717. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $22.87.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
