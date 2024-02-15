Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of JSPR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,029. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $191.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.98.
In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.
