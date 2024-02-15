Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

ELAN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

