Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $8.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Similarweb shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 219,573 shares traded.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Similarweb
Similarweb Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $594.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
