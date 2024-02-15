Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $8.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Similarweb shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 219,573 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Similarweb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 15.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

