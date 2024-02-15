Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $24.33. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 507,209 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,983,045 shares of company stock valued at $142,633,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

