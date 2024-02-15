William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,695 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $31,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Greif by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Greif by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Greif by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Greif by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Greif Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.