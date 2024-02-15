ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,261 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of ABM Industries worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ABM Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ABM Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in ABM Industries by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ABM Industries by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

