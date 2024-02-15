Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,158 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.71% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $32,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 105.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 113,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 58,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $91.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 380.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

