William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,584 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $31,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 126,911 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

