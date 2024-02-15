William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 156,374 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Old National Bancorp worth $31,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

