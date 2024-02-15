Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,392 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Autodesk worth $30,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 205,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $262.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.61. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

