William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $33.17 Million Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,370,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $33,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ecovyst by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,971,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 122,409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 49,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Price Performance

ECVT opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

