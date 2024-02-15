Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ZeroFox Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for ZeroFox in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZeroFox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.12. ZeroFox has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

ZeroFox ( NASDAQ:ZFOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. ZeroFox had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 123.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,316,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 726,352 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZeroFox by 110.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

