William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 74,652 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 74,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $32,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 70.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $871.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

