William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 141,924 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,924 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.44% of Compass Diversified worth $32,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Compass Diversified by 17.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Compass Diversified by 12.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 723,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,397 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 46.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $95,345.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $95,345.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,371.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,252.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 and have sold 51,218 shares valued at $1,214,774. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 370.38%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

