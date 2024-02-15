Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,057 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.70% of Primo Water worth $37,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.