Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,640 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Carter’s worth $38,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,337 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,564,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 272,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.