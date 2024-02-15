William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 44,236 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $35,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

