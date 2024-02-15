PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 157,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 109,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
About PetroTal
PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.
