Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 40.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 63.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 217,343 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,754 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $202,348. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $893.02 million, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.