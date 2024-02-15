Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 711.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in MercadoLibre by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,746.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,800.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,651.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,447.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

