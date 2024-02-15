Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $294.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $227.87 and a 12 month high of $302.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.43 and its 200 day moving average is $273.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

