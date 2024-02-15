IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at IO Biotech

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $988,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000.

IO Biotech Price Performance

Shares of IOBT stock remained flat at $1.61 during trading on Thursday. 19,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,892. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.76.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.