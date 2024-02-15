Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares.

Alexco Resource Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 614,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

