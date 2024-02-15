Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 411 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK opened at $85.28 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.