Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,927,000 after buying an additional 1,342,060 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after buying an additional 522,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.