FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in January

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 461,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FF

FutureFuel Price Performance

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

Shares of FF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 12,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.