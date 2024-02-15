Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Earnings Results

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Textainer Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of TGH opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.80.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
