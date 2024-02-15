Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Earnings Results

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TGH opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textainer Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 333,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

