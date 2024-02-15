Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,164 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

