GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 0.6 %

GFS stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.5% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

